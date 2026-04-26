‘Thrissur fireworks blast a man-made disaster, 101% sure’: R Venugopal

According to the licensing criteria, how should a temporary structure function?

To make explosives, we need a mixing shed. The wall should be up to 45cm thick. There should be two doors and only two workers should be present at a time. The shed should function only from 6am to 10.30am. Also, a safety distance of 18m should be maintained around the shed. That distance should be 45m if it is adjacent to another compound. The dimension of the room should be 3 x 3m. In the manufacturing shed, four people can be allowed.

The platform used for drying should be one metre high. The mixing shed should have asbestos or GI sheet roofing and the truss must be mild steel, not wooden. The height should be 2m to 2.5m. No electrical wiring should be permitted. An ADM can issue a licence for fireworks of up to 15kg. Notably, there are only two PESO licensees in Kerala as the conditions are strict.

Is a licence required only for mixing of explosives?

No, the entire process requires various licences. For mixing, only 2.5kg to 5kg is allowed at a time. But they exceed the limit to finish it off fast. Rules say the flooring must be smooth and clean. Here, they used a tarpaulin sheet for the roof and mixed explosives on the ground. Just two metres away, women made fuses and dried them. Manufacturing occurred adjacent to it. There was no drying platform. The workers are ignorant of the dangers. But, for the manufacturers, explosives are a sort of addiction. You see many firecracker shops. But has any of them gone out of business? They won’t shut down because of the huge profit.

You said only two companies have the PESO licence...

Burma Fireworks and Champion Fireworks. They manufacture small-intensity firecrackers. They won’t take any risk in a state like Kerala.

So, all other contractors work without a licence?

For firecrackers up to 15 kg, only the district administration’s licence is required. However, the number of times it can be manufactured in a month is at the district collector’s discretion. Three times is the usual limit. But in line with the requirement, the collector can amend it on request and increase it to 20. Former Thrissur Collector A Kousigan was very meticulous about this aspect. He used to constantly monitor the situation. So was T V Anupama who took charge after him.