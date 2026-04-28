Kannur dental student death: Hartal called by Dalit organisations disrupts normal life in parts of Kerala

A state-wide hartal called by the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council and backed by several Dalit and tribal organisations, demanding justice over the suspected suicide of a college student after alleged caste abuse, disrupted normal life in several parts of Kerala on Tuesday.

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Kannur district's Ancharakandi, died on April 10, after falling from a building, with his family raising serious allegations against the teaching staff, including caste-based abuse and descrimination.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members on charges of abetment of suicide and under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Dalit organisations have demanded the arrest of those responsible for the death of Nithin Raj, implementation of the Rohit Vemula Act, and financial compensation of Rs 10 crore to the victim’s family.

The hartal, which began at 6 am, witnessed widespread protests in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, including Thampanoor, Nedumangad and along the Kaniyapuram highway. Kannur also witnessed protests and hartal supporters blocking vehicles.

Demonstrators staged road blockades, leading to traffic disruptions and delays for commuters. In some places, protesters tried to prevent vehicles, including buses, from operating. In other cases, the commuters who were travelling for hospital needs were asked for medical records.