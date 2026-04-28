Kannur dental student death: Hartal called by Dalit organisations disrupts normal life in parts of Kerala

A state-wide hartal called by the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council and backed by several Dalit and tribal organisations, demanding justice over the suspected suicide of a college student after alleged caste abuse, disrupted normal life in several parts of Kerala on Tuesday.
Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Kannur district's Ancharakandi, died on April 10, after falling from a building, with his family raising serious allegations against the teaching staff, including caste-based abuse and descrimination.
Police have registered a case against two faculty members on charges of abetment of suicide and under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Dalit organisations have demanded the arrest of those responsible for the death of Nithin Raj, implementation of the Rohit Vemula Act, and financial compensation of Rs 10 crore to the victim’s family.
The hartal, which began at 6 am, witnessed widespread protests in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, including Thampanoor, Nedumangad and along the Kaniyapuram highway. Kannur also witnessed protests and hartal supporters blocking vehicles.
Demonstrators staged road blockades, leading to traffic disruptions and delays for commuters. In some places, protesters tried to prevent vehicles, including buses, from operating. In other cases, the commuters who were travelling for hospital needs were asked for medical records.
At several locations, police intervened and removed protesters to ease traffic congestion and restore movement.
Meanwhile, in Kollam district, vehicles were blocked on the Kollam MC Road. In Kottarakkara, some shops were closed by those supporting the hartal.
However, the response appeared mixed in other parts, with some traders keeping their shops open and sections of private bus operators attempting to continue services.
Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious while travelling, as isolated incidents of disruption continue to be reported from different parts of the state.
As many as 52 organisations backing the hartal had on Monday stated that no vehicles would be forcibly stopped and that all essential services would be exempted, while requesting public cooperation for the protest.
Kerala Pinnokka Samudaya Munnani (KPSM), one of the organisations supporting the hartal, stated in a statement that the police had shown apathy in the investigation and were attempting to protect the accused.
KPSM state president K V Padmanabhan and general secretary S Anwar alleged that the probe into Raj's death was being deliberately misdirected and delayed.
While the family has firmly alleged that caste discrimination and mental harassment by faculty members led to the student's death, the police were attempting to divert the investigation towards loan app borrowings, they said.
The organisation further claimed that this was a planned move to shield the real accused.
KPSM also alleged that by deliberately delaying the arrest of the accused teachers, the police enabled them to secure anticipatory bail.
They stated that there was no confidence in the present police investigation and demanded that the case be handed over to an independent agency at the earliest.
(With inputs from PTI)