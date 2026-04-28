Kerala snakebites: antivenom ready, but poor staffing stretches hospitals thin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stocking antivenom alone has not resolved the snakebite crisis in government hospitals. Many facilities struggle to follow the mandated monitoring protocol, leading to accusations of medical negligence from victims’ families.

The root of the problem lies in staffing. India’s National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE), updated and launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in March 2024, requires continuous monitoring of snakebite victims. Doctors must check vital signs every 15 to 30 minutes after admission, then hourly, and maintain close observation for at least 24 hours depending on the severity of the bite.

In government hospitals, where a single official often handles afternoon duties, that standard is nearly impossible to meet. “A single doctor has to balance critical bite victims with routine outpatient care and anti-rabies vaccinations. People waiting in the queue get irritated when the doctor goes back and forth to monitor the snakebite victim,” said Dr Sunil P K, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA).

Kerala records up to 45,000 snakebite cases annually, of which around 3,000 are classified as critical. But protocol demands continuous monitoring for all cases—critical or otherwise.

The most intensive supervision is needed at a specific and dangerous moment: when anti-snake venom (ASV) is administered. ASV is a foreign protein and the body can react violently to it. Studies indicate that anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic shock, occurs in 13 to 43% of cases, with roughly half of those reactions being severe. Children face higher risk.

Severe reactions can escalate rapidly into respiratory distress or cardiac arrest, requiring immediate access to ventilators and other life-saving equipment. This is where the gap between supply and infrastructure becomes critical.