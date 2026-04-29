Escalating crisis: Experts push for public-private model to fix snakebite treatment gaps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with an escalating crisis of fatal snakebites, health experts are urging the state government to integrate private hospitals into a formal public-private partnership (PPP) to alleviate the mounting pressure on the public healthcare system.

Currently, private facilities handle approximately 60% of the state’s medical needs, yet the burden of snakebite management falls heavily on under-resourced government hospitals. Proponents of the PPP model argue that leveraging private infrastructure would bridge critical accessibility gaps, ensuring immediate intervention that prevents both mortality and the long-term clinical complications that arise when treatment is delayed.

The necessity for this shift is underscored by the current fiscal burden on the state treasury. As a state-specific disaster, snakebites carry a death compensation of Rs 10 lakh, with up to Rs 2 lakh provided for treatment depending on injury severity.

Experts argue that by facilitating timely access to care through a reimbursement model, the state can significantly offset these heavy financial outlays. The logic is simple: a proactive investment in early treatment reduces the likelihood of the outcomes that necessitate high-value disability and death payouts.

The urgency for this shift follows a series of fatalities that exposed critical gaps in the public system. While the government has worked to ensure anti-snake venom (ASV) availability, public hospitals remain hamstrung by a shortage of staff and life-saving equipment.

Dr Sunil P K, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), noted that with staffing levels unlikely to meet demand soon, private sector involvement is a viable way to manage complex cases. Currently, government doctors face immense pressure and the threat of negligence accusations, often leading to defensive referrals that waste precious time.