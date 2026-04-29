Kerala

Heat and habitat overlap drive a spike in snakebites in Kerala

Snakebite incidents rise across Kerala, driven by seasonal patterns, though experts say the trend remains predictable
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Varsha Somaraj
Updated on
5 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A noticeable rise in snakebite incidents has been reported across Kerala since the onset of summer, with six deaths recorded as of April 28. While the numbers have sparked concern, experts emphasise that this seasonal increase is not unusual and is largely driven by three major factors – heat, hatching season, and the search for food.

“The heat and rising humidity, though not the only reasons, are among the main triggers. Snakes tend to move in such weather and often enter human spaces in search of cooler shelters,” said Sandeep Das, research associate, department of zoology, University of Calicut.

The second factor is the breeding and hatching season.

“March to May is when many species including cobras, kraits and vipers hatch. The emergence of these young snakes naturally leads to more sightings and human encounters,” Das noted.

The third reason is linked to food availability.

“Juvenile snakes move actively in search of prey such as frogs, lizards and rodents. As these prey species are commonly found near human habitations, snakes are also drawn closer to people,” he added.

Das stressed that such trends follow a predictable pattern.

“Snakebite cases typically peak between March and May, and again during the monsoon season. This is seen every year and should not be viewed as an unusual spike,” he said.

Experts also pointed out that many snakebite incidents are linked to preventable factors. Sleeping on the floor and the accumulation of household waste create conditions that attract rodents and insects, which in turn draw snakes into residential areas.

Forest officials also pointed to habitat overlap as a contributing factor.

“Human activity, including land clearing and poor waste management, attracts rodents. This, in turn, brings snakes closer to human settlements,” said Muhammed Anvar Y, deputy conservator of forests.

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Kerala snakebites: antivenom ready, but poor staffing stretches hospitals thin

Despite the recent rise in reported cases, long-term data indicates a decline in fatalities.

“Kerala records between 3,000 and 8,000 snakebite cases annually. However, deaths have reduced to 18 in the last financial year, down from over 26 in previous years,” Das said.

He also cautioned against panic, noting that not all bites are dangerous.

“Nearly 75% of reported bites are from non-venomous snakes. Even among venomous species, dry bites -- where no venom is injected -- do occur,” he said.

‘DON’T RESORT TO HOME REMEDIES’

Every suspected snakebite must be treated as a medical emergency. There is no reliable way to determine in the early stages whether venom has been injected, and symptoms may be absent or delayed, particularly in cases such as krait bites. Many people wait for symptoms to appear or resort to home remedies, which can be dangerous. The safest course is to reach the nearest hospital immediately, where observation and timely administration of antivenom, if required, can prevent complications and save lives. Early intervention significantly reduces the risk of severe outcomes, including death, says T M Manoj, assistant professor and surgeon at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital

SNAKES & LADDERS TO SAFETY

From cobra to krait, understand venom types, warning signs and essential dos and don’ts to manage snakebite emergencies effectively

COMMON SNAKES OF KERALA

Venomous

  • Spectacled Cobra

  • Common Krait

  • Russell’s Viper

  • Hump-nosed Pit Viper

  • King Cobra

  • Malabar Pit Viper

Non-venomous

  • Rat Snake

  • Python

  • Sand Boa

  • Checkered Keelback

  • Wolf Snake

HOW TO FIND ANTIVENOM FAST

1. Call 108 ambulance (Ambulance teams maintain updated hospital lists)

2. Use SARPA app: List of nearest hospitals with antivenom is listed

3. Contact nearest hospital, check for antivenom availability

4. If not in stock or doctor unavailable, choose the next nearest hospital and save time

5. In remote areas, do not wait transport the patient immediately

SYMPTOMS

Snake venom primarily affects the body in two ways:

NEUROTOXIC (AFFECTS NERVOUS SYSTEM)

(Common in cobra and krait bites)

  • Muscle weakness and paralysis

  • Early signs: drooping eyelids, double vision, vomiting, abdominal pain

  • Dizziness and fatigue

  • In severe cases, respiratory failure

  • Slurred speech

HAEMOTOXIC (AFFECTS CIRCULATORY SYSTEM)

(Seen in viper bites)

  • Destruction of red blood cells

  • Impaired blood clotting

  • Bleeding from various sites

  • Rapid swelling

  • May affect kidneys, lungs, and heart

20-minute whole blood clotting test (WBCT: If blood fails to clot after 20 minutes, envenomation is likely

HOW TO IDENTIFY A BITE

  • There is no reliable way to confirm a snakebite without medical evaluation. Seek immediate care if in doubt

POSSIBLE SIGNS AT THE BITE SITE

  • Two puncture marks (may not always be visible)

  • Pain, swelling, or redness (may be absent)

  • Bleeding or oozing from the wound

  • Drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision

  • Difficulty speaking or breathing

  • Nausea, vomiting, dizziness

  • Unusual bleeding (gums, urine, wound)

  • Progressive swelling or severe pain

Representative image
KGMOA demands better infrastructure, staffing to combat rising snakebite deaths across Kerala

DOs & DON’Ts

DOs

(Golden hour: Act fast and right)

  • Reassurance : Do not cause panic to the person who got bitten

  • Immobilise: Minimise muscle movement at the place of bite. Need not tie the spot with cloth or crepe if not trained

  • Go to hospital: Move the patient to a hospital with anti-venom (List available on SARPA, Snakepedia), check availability

  • Tell the doctor: Explain what happened, clearly communicate the doubts

DON’Ts

  • Apply tourniquets/cloth/crepe or tie tightly

  • Cut the wound or attempt to suck venom

  • Apply ice/chemicals

  • Rely on traditional remedies

  • Allow unnecessary movement (spreads venom faster)

WHERE TO GET ANTIVENOM

Available in 140+ hospitals across the state

  • Medical colleges

  • District hospitals

  • Taluk hospitals

  • Selected CHCs

  • Some private hospitals

Helplines & apps

  • Snakepedia

  • 108 Ambulance (KANIVU)

  • SARPA app (Snake ID, rescue volunteers, hospital locator)

  • Polyvalent antivenom is effective against ‘Big Four’: Cobra, Krait, Russell’s Viper, and Saw-scaled Viper

  • Other venomous species (12+) also cause bites, but lack specific antivenom

HIGH-RISK SNAKES WITHOUT ANTIVENOM

  • Hump-nosed Pit Viper (accounts for 15–26% of deaths in Kerala)

  • King Cobra

  • Malabar Pit Viper

  • Green Pit Viper

Why cases rise in summer

  • Heat and rising humidity

  • Breeding season

  • Water scarcity

  • Reduced prey availability

  • Increase in indoor bites (especially kraits)

IF YOU SPOT A SNAKE

  • Do not approach

  • Observe from a safe distance

  • Inform a trained rescuer via SARPA

PREVENTION TIPS

  • Clear bushes, dry leaves, and firewood near homes

  • Seal gaps under doors and windows

  • Use window nets, especially at night

  • Check wells, ropes, and buckets before use

  • Avoid dumping food waste (attracts rodents, which attract snakes)

  • Carry a torch at night

  • Check shoes, clothes and helmets before use

  • Inspect vehicles for reptiles

  • Avoid sleeping on the floor; use beds or mosquito nets

  • Be cautious around plant pots and damp areas

MYTH vs FACT

Myth: Small snakes are less dangerous

Fact: Venom potency can still be High

Myth: No pain means no risk

Fact: Krait bites are often painless; bite marks may be invisible

WHERE THEY ARE FOUND

  • Spectacled Cobra (Moorkhan): Found across Kerala; commonly seen near human habitations

  • Russell’s Viper (Chenathandan/Anali): Widespread; occurs in open fields, grasslands and plantations close to settlements.

  • Common Krait (Sankhuvarayan):Seen throughout the state; closely associated with human habitation. Nocturnal and often enters houses at night

  • Saw-scaled Viper (Churuttayanali): Limited distribution; mainly in Palakkad and border areas of Kasaragod and Kannur

  • Hump-nosed Pit Viper (Kuzhimandali): Common along the southern Western Ghats; found in agricultural areas and coffee/spice plantations near forests

  • King Cobra: Largely restricted to forested tracts of the Western Ghats

  • Kerala is home to around 130 species of snakes, of which nearly 100 are non-venomous. These are largely confined to forest habitats, though some may occasionally enter human settlements. Of the roughly 30 venomous species, the “big four” account for most snakebite fatalities and are commonly encountered near human habitations, often drawn by the availability of prey such as rodents and other small animals.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THEM

Spectacled Cobra

  • Expands hood when threatened

  • Distinct spectacle (eyeglass-shaped) mark on the hood

  • Smooth, shiny body; colour ranges from brown to black

Russell’s Viper

  • Thick, heavy body

  • Series of dark oval or round spots in chain-like patterns

  • Triangular head, distinct from the neck

Saw-scaled Viper

  • Small-sized snake

  • Zigzag or wavy pattern on body

  • Rough, keeled (saw-like) scales

Common Krait

  • Black body with thin white bands (may be faint)

  • Smooth, glossy appearance

  • Slender body with small, barely distinct head

  • Primarily nocturnal; several lookalike species

Snakebite