Heat and habitat overlap drive a spike in snakebites in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A noticeable rise in snakebite incidents has been reported across Kerala since the onset of summer, with six deaths recorded as of April 28. While the numbers have sparked concern, experts emphasise that this seasonal increase is not unusual and is largely driven by three major factors – heat, hatching season, and the search for food.

“The heat and rising humidity, though not the only reasons, are among the main triggers. Snakes tend to move in such weather and often enter human spaces in search of cooler shelters,” said Sandeep Das, research associate, department of zoology, University of Calicut.

The second factor is the breeding and hatching season.

“March to May is when many species including cobras, kraits and vipers hatch. The emergence of these young snakes naturally leads to more sightings and human encounters,” Das noted.

The third reason is linked to food availability.

“Juvenile snakes move actively in search of prey such as frogs, lizards and rodents. As these prey species are commonly found near human habitations, snakes are also drawn closer to people,” he added.

Das stressed that such trends follow a predictable pattern.

“Snakebite cases typically peak between March and May, and again during the monsoon season. This is seen every year and should not be viewed as an unusual spike,” he said.

Experts also pointed out that many snakebite incidents are linked to preventable factors. Sleeping on the floor and the accumulation of household waste create conditions that attract rodents and insects, which in turn draw snakes into residential areas.

Forest officials also pointed to habitat overlap as a contributing factor.

“Human activity, including land clearing and poor waste management, attracts rodents. This, in turn, brings snakes closer to human settlements,” said Muhammed Anvar Y, deputy conservator of forests.