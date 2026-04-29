Heat and habitat overlap drive a spike in snakebites in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A noticeable rise in snakebite incidents has been reported across Kerala since the onset of summer, with six deaths recorded as of April 28. While the numbers have sparked concern, experts emphasise that this seasonal increase is not unusual and is largely driven by three major factors – heat, hatching season, and the search for food.
“The heat and rising humidity, though not the only reasons, are among the main triggers. Snakes tend to move in such weather and often enter human spaces in search of cooler shelters,” said Sandeep Das, research associate, department of zoology, University of Calicut.
The second factor is the breeding and hatching season.
“March to May is when many species including cobras, kraits and vipers hatch. The emergence of these young snakes naturally leads to more sightings and human encounters,” Das noted.
The third reason is linked to food availability.
“Juvenile snakes move actively in search of prey such as frogs, lizards and rodents. As these prey species are commonly found near human habitations, snakes are also drawn closer to people,” he added.
Das stressed that such trends follow a predictable pattern.
“Snakebite cases typically peak between March and May, and again during the monsoon season. This is seen every year and should not be viewed as an unusual spike,” he said.
Experts also pointed out that many snakebite incidents are linked to preventable factors. Sleeping on the floor and the accumulation of household waste create conditions that attract rodents and insects, which in turn draw snakes into residential areas.
Forest officials also pointed to habitat overlap as a contributing factor.
“Human activity, including land clearing and poor waste management, attracts rodents. This, in turn, brings snakes closer to human settlements,” said Muhammed Anvar Y, deputy conservator of forests.
Despite the recent rise in reported cases, long-term data indicates a decline in fatalities.
“Kerala records between 3,000 and 8,000 snakebite cases annually. However, deaths have reduced to 18 in the last financial year, down from over 26 in previous years,” Das said.
He also cautioned against panic, noting that not all bites are dangerous.
“Nearly 75% of reported bites are from non-venomous snakes. Even among venomous species, dry bites -- where no venom is injected -- do occur,” he said.
‘DON’T RESORT TO HOME REMEDIES’
Every suspected snakebite must be treated as a medical emergency. There is no reliable way to determine in the early stages whether venom has been injected, and symptoms may be absent or delayed, particularly in cases such as krait bites. Many people wait for symptoms to appear or resort to home remedies, which can be dangerous. The safest course is to reach the nearest hospital immediately, where observation and timely administration of antivenom, if required, can prevent complications and save lives. Early intervention significantly reduces the risk of severe outcomes, including death, says T M Manoj, assistant professor and surgeon at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital
SNAKES & LADDERS TO SAFETY
From cobra to krait, understand venom types, warning signs and essential dos and don’ts to manage snakebite emergencies effectively
COMMON SNAKES OF KERALA
Venomous
Spectacled Cobra
Common Krait
Russell’s Viper
Hump-nosed Pit Viper
King Cobra
Malabar Pit Viper
Non-venomous
Rat Snake
Python
Sand Boa
Checkered Keelback
Wolf Snake
HOW TO FIND ANTIVENOM FAST
1. Call 108 ambulance (Ambulance teams maintain updated hospital lists)
2. Use SARPA app: List of nearest hospitals with antivenom is listed
3. Contact nearest hospital, check for antivenom availability
4. If not in stock or doctor unavailable, choose the next nearest hospital and save time
5. In remote areas, do not wait transport the patient immediately
SYMPTOMS
Snake venom primarily affects the body in two ways:
NEUROTOXIC (AFFECTS NERVOUS SYSTEM)
(Common in cobra and krait bites)
Muscle weakness and paralysis
Early signs: drooping eyelids, double vision, vomiting, abdominal pain
Dizziness and fatigue
In severe cases, respiratory failure
Slurred speech
HAEMOTOXIC (AFFECTS CIRCULATORY SYSTEM)
(Seen in viper bites)
Destruction of red blood cells
Impaired blood clotting
Bleeding from various sites
Rapid swelling
May affect kidneys, lungs, and heart
20-minute whole blood clotting test (WBCT: If blood fails to clot after 20 minutes, envenomation is likely
HOW TO IDENTIFY A BITE
There is no reliable way to confirm a snakebite without medical evaluation. Seek immediate care if in doubt
POSSIBLE SIGNS AT THE BITE SITE
Two puncture marks (may not always be visible)
Pain, swelling, or redness (may be absent)
Bleeding or oozing from the wound
Drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision
Difficulty speaking or breathing
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness
Unusual bleeding (gums, urine, wound)
Progressive swelling or severe pain
DOs & DON’Ts
DOs
(Golden hour: Act fast and right)
Reassurance : Do not cause panic to the person who got bitten
Immobilise: Minimise muscle movement at the place of bite. Need not tie the spot with cloth or crepe if not trained
Go to hospital: Move the patient to a hospital with anti-venom (List available on SARPA, Snakepedia), check availability
Tell the doctor: Explain what happened, clearly communicate the doubts
DON’Ts
Apply tourniquets/cloth/crepe or tie tightly
Cut the wound or attempt to suck venom
Apply ice/chemicals
Rely on traditional remedies
Allow unnecessary movement (spreads venom faster)
WHERE TO GET ANTIVENOM
Available in 140+ hospitals across the state
Medical colleges
District hospitals
Taluk hospitals
Selected CHCs
Some private hospitals
Helplines & apps
Snakepedia
108 Ambulance (KANIVU)
SARPA app (Snake ID, rescue volunteers, hospital locator)
Polyvalent antivenom is effective against ‘Big Four’: Cobra, Krait, Russell’s Viper, and Saw-scaled Viper
Other venomous species (12+) also cause bites, but lack specific antivenom
HIGH-RISK SNAKES WITHOUT ANTIVENOM
Hump-nosed Pit Viper (accounts for 15–26% of deaths in Kerala)
King Cobra
Malabar Pit Viper
Green Pit Viper
Why cases rise in summer
Heat and rising humidity
Breeding season
Water scarcity
Reduced prey availability
Increase in indoor bites (especially kraits)
IF YOU SPOT A SNAKE
Do not approach
Observe from a safe distance
Inform a trained rescuer via SARPA
PREVENTION TIPS
Clear bushes, dry leaves, and firewood near homes
Seal gaps under doors and windows
Use window nets, especially at night
Check wells, ropes, and buckets before use
Avoid dumping food waste (attracts rodents, which attract snakes)
Carry a torch at night
Check shoes, clothes and helmets before use
Inspect vehicles for reptiles
Avoid sleeping on the floor; use beds or mosquito nets
Be cautious around plant pots and damp areas
MYTH vs FACT
Myth: Small snakes are less dangerous
Fact: Venom potency can still be High
Myth: No pain means no risk
Fact: Krait bites are often painless; bite marks may be invisible
WHERE THEY ARE FOUND
Spectacled Cobra (Moorkhan): Found across Kerala; commonly seen near human habitations
Russell’s Viper (Chenathandan/Anali): Widespread; occurs in open fields, grasslands and plantations close to settlements.
Common Krait (Sankhuvarayan):Seen throughout the state; closely associated with human habitation. Nocturnal and often enters houses at night
Saw-scaled Viper (Churuttayanali): Limited distribution; mainly in Palakkad and border areas of Kasaragod and Kannur
Hump-nosed Pit Viper (Kuzhimandali): Common along the southern Western Ghats; found in agricultural areas and coffee/spice plantations near forests
King Cobra: Largely restricted to forested tracts of the Western Ghats
Kerala is home to around 130 species of snakes, of which nearly 100 are non-venomous. These are largely confined to forest habitats, though some may occasionally enter human settlements. Of the roughly 30 venomous species, the “big four” account for most snakebite fatalities and are commonly encountered near human habitations, often drawn by the availability of prey such as rodents and other small animals.
HOW TO IDENTIFY THEM
Spectacled Cobra
Expands hood when threatened
Distinct spectacle (eyeglass-shaped) mark on the hood
Smooth, shiny body; colour ranges from brown to black
Russell’s Viper
Thick, heavy body
Series of dark oval or round spots in chain-like patterns
Triangular head, distinct from the neck
Saw-scaled Viper
Small-sized snake
Zigzag or wavy pattern on body
Rough, keeled (saw-like) scales
Common Krait
Black body with thin white bands (may be faint)
Smooth, glossy appearance
Slender body with small, barely distinct head
Primarily nocturnal; several lookalike species