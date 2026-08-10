CM Satheesan promises new fishermen rescue system after Neendakara boat tragedy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday promised an immediate mechanism to address issues faced by fishermen and said a new standard operating procedure (SOP) would be formulated following the Neendakara boat tragedy in which two fishermen died and another one missing.

After visiting the families of the fishermen who died or went missing in the boat accident, Satheesan said there had been no lapse in the search operation and all available systems were being coordinated to trace the missing fisherman.

“I do not know what to say to console a family in such a situation,” Satheesan said, adding that the government would extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

He said the Coastal Police would be modernised and traditional knowledge would also be incorporated into rescue and search operations. The government would also examine and revise insurance rules for fishermen, he said.

Responding to demands seeking his apology over the delay in intensifying the search, Satheesan said he understood the emotions of the affected families and acknowledged that protests against the government were natural. “As the head of the government, criticism is directed at me,” he said.

The CM also termed coastal erosion in the region “extremely severe” and said construction of a seawall would be taken up on an urgent basis. He said the lessons from the Ockhi cyclone and the floods would be incorporated into changes in the system.