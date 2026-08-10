CM Satheesan promises new fishermen rescue system after Neendakara boat tragedy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday promised an immediate mechanism to address issues faced by fishermen and said a new standard operating procedure (SOP) would be formulated following the Neendakara boat tragedy in which two fishermen died and another one missing.
After visiting the families of the fishermen who died or went missing in the boat accident, Satheesan said there had been no lapse in the search operation and all available systems were being coordinated to trace the missing fisherman.
“I do not know what to say to console a family in such a situation,” Satheesan said, adding that the government would extend all possible assistance to the affected families.
He said the Coastal Police would be modernised and traditional knowledge would also be incorporated into rescue and search operations. The government would also examine and revise insurance rules for fishermen, he said.
Responding to demands seeking his apology over the delay in intensifying the search, Satheesan said he understood the emotions of the affected families and acknowledged that protests against the government were natural. “As the head of the government, criticism is directed at me,” he said.
The CM also termed coastal erosion in the region “extremely severe” and said construction of a seawall would be taken up on an urgent basis. He said the lessons from the Ockhi cyclone and the floods would be incorporated into changes in the system.
Demanding an apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks on the missing fishermen, the family of John, who went missing from Vizhinjam, on Monday told Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor that the statement had deeply hurt the fishing community.
The ministers visited John’s family at their residence at Pulluvila amid mounting criticism over the handling of search operations for the missing fishermen. Vizhinjam MLA M Vincent also accompanied them.
John’s daughter Jiji said the Chief Minister’s remarks were inappropriate for a person holding such a high constitutional office and amounted to insulting an entire community. She demanded that the Chief Minister apologise for the statement.
“Such remarks should not come from elected representatives. While making statements, they should not be in a manner that demeans or suppresses a section of society. They should remember that the votes of these people too put them in power,” she said.
Jiji said the family did not want the Chief Minister to visit their house merely to offer consolation, but wanted the government to give priority to the search and rescue operation.
The ministers’ visit came amid growing anger from fishermen and the families of the missing over the pace and coordination of search operations. John had been missing for 11 days when the ministers visited his family.
Minister Ramesh Chennithala said he understood the family’s anguish and shared their grief. He said the government would continue the search without losing hope.
Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor said local fishermen with knowledge of the sea would be involved in the search and that guidelines would be issued soon to strengthen rescue operations. He also said the warning system would be improved.
The search for three fishermen missing at sea continued for the 11th day on Monday. The Navy’s INS Kalpeni was deployed for search operations in the Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi areas, while the Coast Guard continued the search for Gautham, who went missing from Neendakara.