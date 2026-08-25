Kerala government open to criticism, but won’t yield to pressure, says V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday said his government is open to criticism and willing to rectify its shortcomings if there is merit in the concerns raised, while making it clear that it would not succumb to pressure.

He, however, warned that attempts by vested interests to malign his government would be rejected with the contempt they deserved.

"Chief Minister and ministers are not beyond criticism. We will approach criticism with tolerance. Anyone can point out mistakes," Satheesan said in an article penned by him to mark the completion of 100 days of the UDF government.

The article was shared with the media by the CMO on Tuesday. "If there is substance in the criticism, the government will not hesitate to correct itself. But attempts to tarnish the government or launch a concerted attack with vested interests will be rejected with the contempt they deserve," the Chief Minister said.

Satheesan alleged that a group, with the help of certain media outlets, had sought to discredit the UDF government led by him even before it completed three months in office.

He said none of the allegations raised by them survived for even 24 hours and termed them "vile propaganda". He rejected the claims that the government had intervened to get media reports removed from social media.

Meta had officially clarified that the government had not intervened in the matter, he said, asking what the "fake propagandists" had to say now.

The chief minister said those protesting against the government were not its enemies and that his administration would hear everyone with an open mind and do everything possible to resolve genuine problems.