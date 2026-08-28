Kerala celebrates birth anniversaries of Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali; CM Satheesan pays tribute

As Kerala witnesses the 171st birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru and the 163rd birth anniversary of Ayyankali, the social reformers who championed humanity and social justice, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday described them as the greatest revolutionaries.

Several programmes were held to mark their birth anniversaries.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said Guru's greatness lay not merely in conveying a message but in putting his ideals into practice during his own life. Man is above caste and religion, he said.

Guru was not a representative of any particular caste or religion, Satheesan said, adding that humanity and love for fellow human beings formed the foundation of the ideas of the saint-social reformer.

Satheesan said Ayyankali made a section of people who were historically forced to work only for their livelihood realise that education was the only path to social progress.

"His uncompromising struggle against caste discrimination and for the rights of oppressed sections continued to inspire society," the chief minister said.

"Shree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali are, in every sense, the greatest revolutionaries Kerala has seen," Satheesan said, paying tribute to the two reformers on their birth anniversaries.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said Sree Narayana Guru transformed Keralam's social life by declaring that humanity was the only caste of man.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said Guru raised the banner of social renaissance at a time when casteism, upper-caste dominance and social evils stood in the way of human freedom and self-respect.