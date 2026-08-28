LDF convenor urges restraint as CPI-CPI(M) spat over Kerala Deputy LoP post escalates

Amid a public war of words between the CPI and CPI(M) over the Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in the Kerala Assembly, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Friday urged leaders of the alliance to exercise restraint in their public statements, saying the issue would be resolved through discussions.

“Problems should be resolved through discussions and efforts in that direction are continuing,” Ramakrishnan told reporters.

He said former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the Deputy LoP post would go to a CPI(M) leader was based on an earlier decision.

Asked about the CPI(M)'s position on the issue, Ramakrishnan said the party's state secretary should articulate it.

“There will be differences of opinion on several matters within the front. Such issues will be discussed collectively and resolved,” he said.

Ramakrishnan's remarks came amid a growing dispute between the CPI and CPI(M), the two major constituents of the LDF, over the CPI's demand for the Deputy LoP post.