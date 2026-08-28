LDF convenor urges restraint as CPI-CPI(M) spat over Kerala Deputy LoP post escalates

Amid a public war of words between the CPI and CPI(M) over the Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in the Kerala Assembly, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Friday urged leaders of the alliance to exercise restraint in their public statements, saying the issue would be resolved through discussions.
“Problems should be resolved through discussions and efforts in that direction are continuing,” Ramakrishnan told reporters.
He said former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the Deputy LoP post would go to a CPI(M) leader was based on an earlier decision.
Asked about the CPI(M)'s position on the issue, Ramakrishnan said the party's state secretary should articulate it.
“There will be differences of opinion on several matters within the front. Such issues will be discussed collectively and resolved,” he said.
Ramakrishnan's remarks came amid a growing dispute between the CPI and CPI(M), the two major constituents of the LDF, over the CPI's demand for the Deputy LoP post.
The CPI, the second-largest LDF constituent, had on Tuesday criticised Vijayan for rejecting its demand, accusing him of violating coalition norms and undermining the alliance.
Vijayan had last week rejected the CPI's demand, saying the post would go to a CPI(M) leader. He said appointing a Deputy LoP only required him to send a letter to the Assembly Speaker and there was no doubt that the name recommended by him would be that of a CPI(M) leader.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam strongly criticised Vijayan's remarks, calling them unbecoming of the position he held.
“No leader has the right to put a price on the CPI's pride,” Viswam had said, adding that the matter was under dispute and had been kept aside for discussions between the two parties.
In an article published in the CPI mouthpiece Janayugam, senior leader Sathyan Mokeri described Vijayan's remarks as a “complete violation of coalition etiquette” and said they reflected a lack of political ethics expected in alliance politics.
Mokeri said the CPI had sought the Deputy LoP post to strengthen the LDF's collective functioning following its heavy defeat in the recent Assembly elections.
CPI(M) leader and former minister V Sivankutty, however, hit back at the CPI and Mokeri, saying airing differences within the alliance through the media was against political etiquette.
Sivankutty defended Vijayan's position as “completely democratic” and based on practical political considerations. He also accused the CPI of insulting the Leader of Opposition through Mokeri's article and alleged that its opposition to the decision was baseless and aimed personally at Vijayan.