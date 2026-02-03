ED questions ex-TDB official in Sabarimala gold theft case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu in connection with the Sabarimala gold "loss" linked money laundering investigation in Kerala, officials said.

The agency recorded Babu's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The official was arrested by the Kerala special investigation team (SIT) as part of this probe and was recently granted bail by a court.

The agency has also recorded the statement of another ex-TDB administrative officer S Sreekumar sometime back as part of this investigation.

Searches were undertaken by the ED in this case last month.

The ED had said in a statement issued on January 21 that it has frozen 8 immovable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore of "prime" accused Unnikrishnan Potti and seized a 100 gram gold bar from the premises of an entity named Smart Creations in Chennai during the searches.

It filed a PMLA case on January 9 taking cognisance of two Kerala police FIRs.

The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state SIT under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.