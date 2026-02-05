Malayali AI startup founder shifts headquarters from India to California after 10 years

KOCHI: After a decade of building artificial intelligence solutions in India, Bengaluru-based AI startup Webenoid has shifted its headquarters from Bengaluru to Sacramento, California, USA.

Founder and CEO Joel Immanuel said the move is aimed at strengthening the company’s global presence and gaining wider international recognition, while ensuring that user data continues to be stored securely in their respective home countries.

Webenoid develops AI-powered chatbots and business solutions that help companies automate customer interactions across multiple languages. The startup has seen increasing demand from businesses seeking localised AI tools that also meet international standards for data privacy and security.

According to Immanuel, relocating the headquarters is part of the company’s strategy to compete with global AI platforms, attract international clients, and meet growing expectations around compliance and trust.

Webenoid plans to operate across multiple countries, with a strong emphasis on data localisation. Immanuel said storing data within the user’s country is critical to protecting local user information and complying with regional regulations, adding that an overseas headquarters would help the company gain greater global visibility.