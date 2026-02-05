Malayali AI startup founder shifts headquarters from India to California after 10 years

KOCHI: After a decade of building artificial intelligence solutions in India, Bengaluru-based AI startup Webenoid has shifted its headquarters from Bengaluru to Sacramento, California, USA.
Founder and CEO Joel Immanuel said the move is aimed at strengthening the company’s global presence and gaining wider international recognition, while ensuring that user data continues to be stored securely in their respective home countries.
Webenoid develops AI-powered chatbots and business solutions that help companies automate customer interactions across multiple languages. The startup has seen increasing demand from businesses seeking localised AI tools that also meet international standards for data privacy and security.
According to Immanuel, relocating the headquarters is part of the company’s strategy to compete with global AI platforms, attract international clients, and meet growing expectations around compliance and trust.
Webenoid plans to operate across multiple countries, with a strong emphasis on data localisation. Immanuel said storing data within the user’s country is critical to protecting local user information and complying with regional regulations, adding that an overseas headquarters would help the company gain greater global visibility.
Although the startup was developed in India, it faced challenges in gaining domestic recognition. Immanuel noted that many Indian consumers tend to favour international products over Indian alternatives, even when comparable local services are available. He pointed to smartphone apps as an example, where globally developed applications dominate usage despite the presence of Indian counterparts.
The company will continue to provide AI chatbot solutions to businesses and websites, focusing on multilingual automated customer engagement. Its expansion strategy prioritises data privacy, local compliance, and international reach.
Webenoid’s move highlights the growing importance of international operations for Indian startups, particularly in the AI sector, where trust, data security, and global recognition play a crucial role in scaling up. With its new base in California, the startup aims to strengthen its position in the global AI market while continuing to serve clients across countries.