Case registered against Kerala BJP leaders in half-price vehicle scam

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police have registered a case against senior BJP leader AN Radhakrishnan and three other party functionaries on Thursday evening in connection with the alleged half-price vehicle scam.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by a Paravur native, who alleged that money was collected after promising to provide a two-wheeler at half the market price. However, neither the vehicle nor the money was returned even after two years, the complainant said.

Apart from Radhakrishnan, those named in the case include BJP leaders Sumesh, Rupesh Menon and KT Bineesh. Police have registered the case on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Investigators said similar complaints related to the alleged fraud have been reported from various parts of the state, and further verification is under way to ascertain the scale of the scam.

Police said an investigation has been launched and further action will be taken based on the findings.