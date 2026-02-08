After Congress, CPM too going for surveys to finalise poll candidates in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As if taking a cue from the rival Congress camp, the CPM is also going in for surveys, before finalising its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Keen to ensure a third consecutive term for the ruling Left, the leadership is relying heavily on surveys to both identify ideal candidates and assess winnability of incumbent MLAs. The surveys are primarily aimed at weeding out legislators with low chances of retaining their constituencies.

Sources said a private agency from outside the state has already been engaged for the task, with the surveys currently under way. The surveys are more of an initiative directly handled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and will play a key role in finalising candidates. In addition to agency surveys, the government is waiting for intelligence inputs which will also be taken into consideration.

Considering the critical nature of the coming elections, the CPM has already made up its mind to do away with the two-term criteria for contesting elections. The party has asked a majority of sitting MLAs, barring a few who would be kept away due to various reasons, to be active in their respective constituencies in preparation for another electoral battle.

However, a final decision on their candidature would be taken, as per the survey assessments. The intelligence inputs coupled with survey findings of the private agencies will be a key factor for considering an extension to sitting MLAs.