Actor Jayaram likely to be questioned by ED next week in Sabarimala gold scam

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question actor Jayaram next week as part of its ongoing probe into the Sabarimala gold scam, with officials closely tracking the alleged money trail linked to the case, sources said. The ED has recently issued summons to the actor.

The development comes days after the ED questioned former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu and another former official, S Sreekumar.

According to sources, the agency is assessing whether the accused persons made illegal monetary gains through the diversion and misuse of gold-linked rituals connected to the shrine.

Investigative agencies have taken note of a video showing prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti conducting a puja at Jayaram’s residence using gold-clad artefacts associated with the Sabarimala shrine. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier questioned the actor in connection with the incident.

Sources said the ED is examining whether Unnikrishnan Potti and others derived financial benefits by conducting such pujas at private residences, including the actor’s house. Though Potti, who is currently out on bail, has not yet been questioned by the ED, officials are said to be building a strong evidentiary base before summoning him.

Following Jayaram’s questioning, Unnikrishnan Potti is likely to be called in by the agency, sources added.

The ED is also keeping a close watch on the assets and financial transactions of Potti and other accused, including former Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, as part of its effort to trace the alleged proceeds of crime linked to the scam.