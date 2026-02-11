Accused in Dr Vandana Das' murder denies charges

KOLLAM: The prosecution has completed presenting its case against the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case at the Kollam Additional Sessions Court. The court on Tuesday examined the accused Sandeep, who denied committing the crime.

The prosecution had presented 70 witnesses, 27 documents and 23 pieces of material evidence to press its case against the accused.

The court presented before Sandeep the evidence and witnesses that were produced by the prosecution.

Sandeep claimed innocence and chose to question the veracity of the witnesses, including Dr Muhammed Shibin, the first witness, who had testified about the events at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, where Vandana was murdered. Shibin was working in the casualty department of the hospital alongside Vandana, when she was allegedly attacked by Sandeep on May 10, 2023.

Sandeep, 42, a school teacher, was brought by the police to the casualty, allegedly, in an inebriated condition for medical examination when he went berserk and stabbed those around him with a pair of scissors. Shibin had earlier testified to the court about the incidents that unfurled on the day and identified Sandeep.

Sandeep questioned the versions given by the witnesses by reading out his pre-prepared argument. The defence will now start presenting its evidence after which the final hearing will commence.