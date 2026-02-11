ED likely to question Jayasree and Kalpesh next week in Sabarimala gold theft case

Jayasree is alleged to have made corrections in the minutes of board documents related to the gold plating of temple artefacts.

Investigators are examining whether any alterations were made to official records in connection with the execution of the work.

Kalpesh, meanwhile, is suspected to have handled the transfer of gold from Smart Creations, a Chennai-based firm where the gold plating of temple artefacts was carried out.

The ED is scrutinising the movement of gold and associated financial transactions to establish the alleged irregularities.

Sources said the agency is carefully assessing documentary evidence and financial trails before proceeding against the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti.

Reliable sources indicated that Potti is currently under close watch of the central intelligence agencies.

The ED is expected to summon him for questioning only after gathering substantial information from other key individuals linked to the case.

Apart from Jayasree and Kalpesh, the agency is also likely to question actor Jayaram next week as part of the investigation.