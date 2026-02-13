73-year-old stands her ground against motorists riding on footpath in Kerala, lands wide admiration

KOZHIKODE: On a busy Thursday afternoon, when traffic at Eranhipalam junction had slowed to a crawl and tempers were running high, a 73-year-old woman quietly staged an act of resistance that would soon ripple far beyond the crowded stretch of road.

Prabhavathy Koyyeri, a former hostel warden and long-time political worker, was walking on the footpath when a motorist attempted to steer his vehicle onto the walkway to bypass traffic and asked her to move aside. She refused to budge. The moment may have passed like countless other minor street altercations. But it didn’t.

The scene was captured on camera by Aflah, a city-based vlogger who happened to witness the confrontation. Within minutes of posting the clip on social media, the video garnered millions of views, striking a chord with viewers across Kerala and beyond.

“I have seen vehicles using footpaths before, but I had never seen someone resist like this,” Aflah said. “What struck me was her calmness and clarity. She wasn’t shouting. She was simply standing up for what is right. I felt this needed to be shared.”

For over ten minutes, the standoff continued. The motorist repeatedly asked her to move, but Prabhavathy stood her ground. “He kept asking me to move. But I blocked him again and again,” she later recalled. “The footpath is meant for pedestrians, not motorists.”