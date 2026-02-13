Kerala HC dismisses Smart Creations CEO’s plea in Sabarimala gold theft case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Smart Creations, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

According to the prosecution, Bhandari conspired with other accused, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, to misappropriate gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil at the Sabarimala Temple.

It is alleged that Potty transported the gold-clad items to Smart Creations, where the gold was stripped despite knowing that it belonged to the Travancore Devaswom Board. Bhandari was arrested on December 19 and has remained in custody since then.

In his petition, Bhandari contended that his arrest was unlawful and carried out without sufficient grounds. His counsel submitted that the grounds of arrest were not properly communicated either to Bhandari or to his relatives.

It was further argued that since Bhandari, a native of Tamil Nadu, does not understand Malayalam, furnishing him with a copy of the remand report in Malayalam alone was inadequate. Citing these lapses, the counsel sought the quashing of the FIR and his release.