CPM treads cautiously ahead of SC review on women’s entry into Sabarimala

PALAKKAD: As the Supreme Court of India is about to review petitions on Monday concerning the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple, the CPM has adopted a cautious and calibrated public stance.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Palakkad, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said he could not comment on what the government would state before the court.

He said the interests of devotees and democratic principles must both be protected, and reiterated that women were allowed entry into the shrine earlier only in compliance with a Supreme Court verdict.

Govindan, who is currently touring the district as part of LDF’s Vikasana Munnetta Jatha, said the Left parties, including the CPM, would continue to uphold democratic values rather than “feudal notions,” and clarified that the government would present its position independently before the court.

When asked whether the party’s stance on women’s entry could change, he said no position was permanently fixed and that the party would clarify its stand at an appropriate time.