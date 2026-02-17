Audit report on Global Ayyappa Sangamam submitted to Kerala HC has flaws: Travancore Devaswom Board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said the audit report on the Global Ayyappa Sangamam submitted to the High Court had flaws.

A task force has been formed to rectify the anomalies, and a final report will be submitted to the court before 26 February.

"The report was submitted in haste as we had to meet the deadline fixed by the court. No affidavit was submitted along with the report. The Board examined the report today and found discrepancies in it. A task force has been formed to rectify them," he told media persons here on Tuesday.

According to the president, the Board is to be blamed for the flaws and not the auditor.

"Normally, during an audit, the auditor would raise certain queries for which the client replies. A few replies would be accepted, and others would not. Unaccepted matters will remain as major objections. Such a procedure did not happen in our case. It is not the auditor's fault but ours. It is our failure that we did not give timely replies to the queries," he said.

Jayakumar said discrepancies occurred in the report due to many reasons.