Save Box app case: ED attaches asset worth Rs 39 lakh, linked to Malayalam actor Jayasurya

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached an immovable asset worth Rs 39 lakh linked to popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya as part of a money laundering investigation related to alleged cheating with investors.

The actor and his wife Saritha were questioned by the federal probe agency in December 2025 in the case.

The ED investigations stem from a Kerala Police FIR against a local man named Swathi Rahim and others on allegations of cheating multiple investors by inducing them to invest money in an online bidding application called 'Save Box', which promised "lucrative" returns, according to the agency.

Rahim is the managing director of Save Box Concepts Pvt Ltd.

ED officials had earlier said Rahim made some payment to Jayasurya, 47, in lieu of obtaining his endorsement as a brand ambassador for the said investment scheme.

Soon after the questioning, Jayasurya had said in a social media post that all his financial transactions were legal.