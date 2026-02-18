Shellfish & silent triggers: Doctors decode seafood risks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of two persons after consuming seafood dishes in the capital city have triggered widespread discussions on reasons for food allergy due to seafood and possibilities of food poisoning. Medical experts comment that seafood poisoning is often considered the riskiest of all food poisoning.

Speaking to TNIE, medical professionals underlined the steps to prevent issues due to seafood consumption. Former resident medical officer of Ernakulam ESI Hospital, Dr Reena Mary Francis, remarked that the best way to combat seafood allergy is to keep away from them if one is allergic.

She noted that those having a seafood allergy also tend to be allergic to beef, underlining the need for taking allergy tests. “Even though it is not advised to take allergy tests randomly, it is better to get them done if any such incident happens,” Reena said. In some cases, seafood allergy can also be hereditary, but that could not be the exclusive reason for the same, she added.

Talking about seafood poisoning, Reena emphasised the need for food handlers, including chefs and waiters, to do periodic checkups, including blood tests, as recommended by the food safety authorities. “Consuming stale food will have its own implications.