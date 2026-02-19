‘Nobody appointed you protector’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Pinarayi in row over 'The Kerala Story 2'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's "hate-mongering film" remarks about 'The Kerala Story' sequel, calling it an attempt to distract the people.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared, "Pinarayi Vijayan has 45 days more as Chief Minister, and he knows that on the 46th day, he is going to have to move his residence. When a movie came out which is against the BJP, we did not protest or say anything. He quoted Freedom of Expression. How is it that when somebody else makes a movie against his political thinking, it suddenly becomes a problem? This is hypocrisy. This is basically an attempt to distract the people of Kerala from his 10 years of failure."

Noting that the filmmakers have the right to make movies, he added, "I wanted to tell you, Pinarayi Vijayan, that nobody has appointed you protector. There is no need for you to act like you're a protector of any community. Every Indian today, every Malayali, is given the same fundamental rights. Stop making fools out of people. This movie will be shown because just as much as you have the right to watch a movie, I have the right to watch a movie. Just as any director has the right to make a movie, this director also has the right to make a movie."