PK Sasi resigns as KTDC chairman amid rift with CPM

PALAKKAD: In a significant political development, PK Sasi, former Shoranur MLA and ex-district secretariat member of the CPM, has stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), further underscoring his growing rift with the party leadership. He tendered his resignation on Wednesday, stating that he has formally informed the office of the Tourism Minister.

Despite mounting rumours of a possible shift to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Sasi denied any such move and sought to project his resignation as a personal decision.

Talking to TNIE, Sasi said: “I have not resigned from the CPM. The resignation from the post of KTDC chairman is purely personal. I have not decided my future plans. At present I have decided to take a break from active politics due to health reasons."

He also firmly rejected speculation about joining the opposition alliance: “I have not decided anything. The news that I'm going to the UDF fold are all false.”

Congress party sources, however, confirmed that Sasi will contest either as a UDF candidate or as an independent with the backing of the Front from Ottapalam.

"The Congress seat for Ottapalam constituency is open to Sasi. We will look for another candidate only when Sasi decides not to contest," said a state leader.