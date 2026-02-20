Kerala HC issues notice to producers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ and CBFC on plea challenging certification

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the producers of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Union Government on a petition filed by a Kannur native seeking to quash the film's certification and to direct modifications, including reconsideration of its title.
The petitioner, Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district, has arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in the writ petition filed on 18 February.
A Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while considering the petition on Thursday, issued notices to all respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on 24 February.
The petition states that the petitioner approached the court after being aggrieved by the grant of certification to the film titled The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond by the CBFC, allegedly without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
The film is scheduled for release on 27 February.
According to the petition, the grievance arises from the teaser and trailer of the film, which portray narratives involving women from multiple states, yet brand the content as “The Kerala Story”, thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion, and demographic conspiracy exclusively with the State of Kerala.
“Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony,” the petition states.
The petitioner submitted that the first part of the film had earlier generated serious controversy on account of alleged false claims, which were noted during proceedings before the Supreme Court.
“Despite this background, the CBFC granted certification to the sequel without adequate examination of its impact on public order, decency, and morality, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
“The concluding statements in the teaser and trailer allegedly amount to a call for retaliatory action, creating a real and imminent apprehension of law and order issues,” the petition states.
The petitioner further submitted that he approached the court seeking appropriate writs to prevent irreparable harm, uphold constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 19(2), and 21, and ensure that statutory duties are discharged in accordance with law.
He has sought an order quashing the certification granted by the CBFC and directing reconsideration of the certification.
He has also prayed for an order suspending the release of the film pending disposal of the petition and directing appropriate modifications, including reconsideration of the title and insertion of adequate disclaimers, to prevent regional vilification and disturbance of public order.