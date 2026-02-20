Kerala HC issues notice to producers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ and CBFC on plea challenging certification

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the producers of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Union Government on a petition filed by a Kannur native seeking to quash the film's certification and to direct modifications, including reconsideration of its title.

The petitioner, Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district, has arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in the writ petition filed on 18 February.

A Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while considering the petition on Thursday, issued notices to all respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on 24 February.

The petition states that the petitioner approached the court after being aggrieved by the grant of certification to the film titled The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond by the CBFC, allegedly without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.