Kerala Mahila Congress leader R Resmi joins BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahila Congress senior leader and UDF candidate in the 2021 Assembly election from Kottarakkara, R. Resmi, has joined the BJP.

Resmi's crossover to the saffron party comes close on the heels of former CPM MLA Aisha Potty joining the Congress and being projected as UDF candidate in Kottarakkara for the upcoming assembly election.

Resmi was welcomed to the BJP by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the BJP headquarters on Saturday. Chandrasekhar said she would be contesting the upcoming Assembly election. However, he did not specify which constituency would be allotted to her.

Resmi said she joined the BJP owing to bitter experiences from a section of the Congress party, without mentioning the specific details.

She said that her switching over to the BJP had nothing to do with Potty's entry into the Congress. Resmi was the State General Secretary of Mahila Congress and also the Samskarika Sahithi.

In her two-decade-long political career, she has served as a member of Kulakkada grama panchayat and later as a member of the Kollam district panchayat.

Resmi had lost the Kottarakkara seat in 2021 Assembly election to CPM heavyweight K N Balagopal by a margin of 10,814 votes.