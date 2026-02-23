Forceps in abdomen case: probe clears surgeon at Alappuzha govt medical college

ALAPPUZHA: An inquiry into the incident in which an artery forceps was found lodged in the abdomen of a woman five years after a surgery at the Alappuzha Government Medical College has given a clean chit to the operating surgeon, stating that no procedural lapse occurred on her part.

The patient Usha Joseph had undergone surgery at the MCH during the Covid pandemic. She reportedly suffered persistent abdominal pain for years, following which medical examinations revealed the presence of the forceps inside her abdomen. The instrument was removed on Saturday at a private hospital in Kochi. According to the probe report, the surgery was performed by Dr Shahida, who followed all prescribed medical protocols.

The report noted that the doctor had specifically asked the assisting nurse whether all surgical instruments had been removed before suturing the wound. Hence, the inquiry concluded that there was no negligence on the part of the surgeon.

However, the report pointed to lapses on the part of the nursing staff and also highlighted systemic shortcomings. It noted that the surgery was conducted during the peak of the pandemic, when the staff strength was limited.

The floor nurse was not present during the operation, and the assisting nurse was simultaneously helping with another surgery at an adjacent table. Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Nurses Union has alleged that attempts are being made to scapegoat the nurse while absolving higher authorities of responsibility.