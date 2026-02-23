Nedumangad row: Doctors to boycott Attukal Pongala duty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government doctors in the district have decided to boycott Attukal Pongala duties, a massive festival that requires heavy medical deployment, in protest against the suspension of a doctor at Nedumangad District Hospital over an alleged case of medical negligence. The controversy erupted following the death of a newborn during a cesarean performed on a Vithura native on February 17.

In a press statement, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee announced that in the absence of the government meeting their “legitimate demands”, specifically the immediate reinstatement of gynecologist Dr Bindu Sundar, the arrest of those who assaulted the hospital superintendent during the unrest, and the establishment of a police aid post, they would implement a series of strikes. The association claims the government failed to protect the safety and dignity of healthcare workers, choosing instead to “succumb to external pressure.”

The strike will see the OP boycott continue at Nedumangad District Hospital on Monday, with the entire district following suit on Tuesday. The doctors have also resolved to boycott all medical duties related to the pongala festival, which begins its festivities on Monday. The general body meeting warned that unless the government takes steps to ensure worker safety and revokes the suspension, the KGMOA will be forced to expand the strike to a state-wide shutdown of services.

The infant’s family launched protests at the hospital, alleging medical negligence and claiming that Dr Bindu had accepted a bribe of `10,000. While a preliminary report by a medical expert panel reportedly suggested that the infant’s death might have been an “unavoidable obstetric complication” rather than negligence, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is still looking into the bribery aspect.

‘Series of strikes’

