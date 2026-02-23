Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT records Suresh Gopi's statement

The total quantity of gold available, including customs purchase and donations, was 9,573.010 g, whereas the quantity recorded as utilised for the flag mast was 9,340.2 g.

Of the 27 donors, about a dozen are from the film industry, while the rest are industrialists and businessmen.

Once all their statements are recorded, the cops will verify whether the allegations of misappropriation are true. If they are, an FIR will be registered.

A special vigilance team headed by a DySP was formed to probe the allegations following a High Court directive issued after the Travancore Devaswom Board’s chief vigilance officer flagged discrepancies in the utilisation of gold received for the mast’s reinstallation.

The report said the allegations were grave in nature and warranted a detailed probe.

No mention of donor names in temple docusVACB’s assessment is that 27 people donated gold for the flag mast that was reinstalled in 2017.

However, since the documents from the temple did not mention the donors’ names, the officers were forced to directly seek details of donation from the individuals in order to ascertain the quantity of gold that was received by the board as donations.