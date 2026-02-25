Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured during protest at Kannur railway station

KANNUR: Veena George, Kerala’s Minister for Health and Woman and Child Development, sustained injuries during a protest staged by KSU workers at Kannur railway station.

As the protest intensified at the station premises, tensions escalated, leading to a scuffle during which she was reportedly injured in her neck.

The incident occurred while the minister was returning from Kannur after attending the International Ayurveda Research Center (IARC) in Kannur's Kalliad.

The incident took place on the first platform of the Kannur railway station. She was scheduled to board the Vande Bharat train to Thiruvananthapuram. Following the disruption, her scheduled journey was cancelled.

Police personnel present at the scene swiftly intervened and arrested the KSU workers involved in the protest, removing them from the railway station premises.

She was taken to Kannur District Hospital for treatment.

Youth Congress workers staged protests against Veena George across various parts of the district from early morning, displaying black flags as a mark of dissent.

The demonstrations were reported from several locations, including Irikkur, Payyavoor, Chalode, and Thalassery.

Protesters gathered along roadsides and public places where the minister was scheduled to pass, raising slogans and waving black flags to express their opposition. Police personnel who were deployed in the areas arrested and removed the protesters.