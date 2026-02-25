Pleas against 'The Kerala Story 2' premature, misconceived: Producer to Kerala HC

KOCHI: The producer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond has told the Kerala High Court that the pleas opposing the film's release were "premature, misconceived and not maintainable."

The submission was made by the film's producer --Vipul Amrutlal Shah-- in an affidavit filed in the High Court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said he will hear the petitions in detail at 3 pm.

Shah, in his affidavit, has also contended that the censor board, CBFC, was the sole expert authority constituted under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to examine films in their entirety and certify them for public exhibition.

"The supervisory jurisdiction of this court does not extend to substituting its own assessment of a film's content for the expert judgment of the certifying authority," he has said in his affidavit.

He has also denied the allegations in the pleas against the movie and termed them as "an abuse and misuse of the process of law."

Referring to the plea by the first petitioner -- Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district -- Shah has claimed that it was filed "with a malafide intention and an ulterior motive to gain financial benefits from him."

The producer has said that the teasers of the film were released 16 days before the filing of the plea.

He has also said that exhibition of a certified film cannot be restrained on the basis of a two-minute teaser alone, without any examination of the complete film.