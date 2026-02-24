'Apprehensions of people of Kerala can’t be ignored': HC raps Kerala Story 2

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that the apprehensions of the people of Kerala cannot be ignored, as the makers of the film “Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond” have used the state's name in the title and stated that it is based on a real story. The court also sought the makers' stand on whether a screening of the film could be arranged.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannur and another petitioner challenging the certification granted to the film. The petitioners also sought to suspend the exhibition and release of the film.
“Can you (the makers of the film) arrange a screening of the movie on Wednesday?” the court asked.
The petitioner argued that the certification was granted without adequate examination of its impact on public order, decency, and morality, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The concluding statements in the teaser and trailer allegedly amount to a call for retaliatory action, creating a real and imminent apprehension of law and order issues.
During the hearing, the court orally observed that Kerala lives in communal harmony. However, the makers have portrayed that such incidents are happening all over Kerala. There is a wrong indication, which could incite passions. That is where the censor board comes into play.
“Have you considered that?,” court asked the counsel for the Central Board of Film Certification.
Counsel for the producers submitted that they would remove the teaser of the movie soon.
The court observed that it normally does not interfere with films, as they are works of art and fall within the realm of artistic freedom.
“But you are saying that it is inspired by true events, and the name ‘Kerala’ is used. The teaser contains some content that can create communal tension. You are saying it is inspired by true events. In bold letters, you say ‘inspired by true events.’ And in very microscopic letters, you would have stated that the characters are fictional,” the court observed.