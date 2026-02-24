'Apprehensions of people of Kerala can’t be ignored': HC raps Kerala Story 2

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that the apprehensions of the people of Kerala cannot be ignored, as the makers of the film “Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond” have used the state's name in the title and stated that it is based on a real story. The court also sought the makers' stand on whether a screening of the film could be arranged.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannur and another petitioner challenging the certification granted to the film. The petitioners also sought to suspend the exhibition and release of the film.

“Can you (the makers of the film) arrange a screening of the movie on Wednesday?” the court asked.

The petitioner argued that the certification was granted without adequate examination of its impact on public order, decency, and morality, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The concluding statements in the teaser and trailer allegedly amount to a call for retaliatory action, creating a real and imminent apprehension of law and order issues.