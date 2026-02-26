Kerala's 'mango moment': Mohanlal's Pinarayi interview triggers social media interest

Kerala's own "mango moment"? That was the question many on social media raised when the teaser of Mohanlal's interaction with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dropped on Tuesday.

The phrase is a callback to a widely discussed 2019 interview in which Akshay Kumar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Do you eat mangoes?" a light, personal question that later spiralled into memes and political trolling.

For many, the tone of Mohanlal's conversation with Kerala's Chief Minister felt similar. It was seen as an effort to soften a strong political image through casual, non-confrontational dialogue.

Titled Iruvar and tagged "Kandum Mindiyum" (meet and chat), the one-minute-15-second teaser was released through the Kerala government's official social media handles and Mohanlal's verified pages. Within hours, it went viral. Shot at Cliff House, the clip showed an unusually relaxed Chief Minister in conversation with the superstar.

The warmth of the exchange, sprinkled with nostalgia and light banter, including Mohanlal asking about the Chief Minister's favourite film star, strengthened comparisons to that 2019 Akshay Kumar-Narendra Modi interview.

By Thursday at 6 pm, the full one-hour interaction was broadcast across multiple television channels and digital platforms. Thousands tuned in live to see whether the complete episode would maintain the teaser's tone. It did.