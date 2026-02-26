Pinarayi Vijayan opens up lesser-known chapters of his life in candid conversation with Mohanlal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From a boy who was scared of ghosts and ran to his mother for help to being the Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan's life has been a spectrum of colours. Yet, he has been calm, collected, almost renunciate.

"I have read to my mother books on Ramayana, Krishnapaatu, Thacholi paatu and sort. Maybe that brought in me a detachment from desires, quite sanyasi-like," he told actor Mohanlal, in a free-wheeling chat.

Mohanlal's queries to Pinarayi touched upon the lighter sides of the veteran's life, the humour he shares with friends, and his love for football. Pinarayi smiled when asked about being known as someone who smiled less, chatted freely when asked about the chatter about him in public space, and even grew emotional as he spoke of his mother, with whom he shared a special bond. "I was by her side when she passed away. She leaned on me as she breathed her last," he recollected, with palpable grief lingering in his voice.

The actor then touched upon the times Pinarayi had to spend in jail, especially during the Emergency days. "The torture was inhumane. I could sense my skin coming off. It has remained in me as a bad memory to such an extent that, as the Home Minister, when I come across custodial death cases, I make sure it is investigated by the CBI, an external agency, so that there would be an impartial investigation," he said.

The chatter of people about his 'strict demeanour' or his Singapore travel after his term as Power Minister, does not bother him much, he said. "We should make sure our mind is clean. Once that is done, no matter what people say wont affect us. And it is not that I hold grudges against those who speak. There have been cases where I have helped those who spoke so," he recollected.