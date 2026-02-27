Ticket bookings for 'The Kerala Story 2' continue despite HC stay

KOCHI: Ticket bookings for The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond were continuing on online platforms despite the Kerala High Court’s interim stay on the film’s release, a single bench was informed on Friday, even as the matter remained pending before a division bench.

The submission was made before Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on behalf of the petitioners, Sreedev Namboodiri and Freddy Francis, on whose pleas the court had on Thursday stayed the film’s release for 15 days.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that although the producer had moved an appeal before a division bench later that night, no interim order had been passed permitting the film’s release. The division bench, comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, reserved its order after hearing arguments from all sides.

However, on Friday morning, bookings for the film were still open on online ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow, raising apprehensions that screenings might go ahead despite the stay. The petitioners said they would verify whether any shows were screened during the day and, if so, would consider initiating contempt proceedings.