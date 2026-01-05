Vigilance recommends CBI probe against Manappat Foundation, CEO over foreign funds in Punarjani project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Bureau has recommended a CBI probe against Manappat Foundation and its Chairman and CEO Ameer Ahammed under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The latest report has been released just a day after a vigilance report recommended a probe against Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for allegedly receiving foreign funds in the 'Punarjani' project.

The report alleges that foreign funds were being funneled into the state in the name of rehabilitating flood-affected people through the NGO Manappat Foundation, in a conspiracy involving Ameer Ahammed and V D Satheesan.

The enquiry found that a total of Rs 1,22,23,152 was credited to the FCRA account of the Manappat Foundation during the period between 2018 and 2022.

Complaints received by the Vigilance claimed that this amount were funds raised internationally specifically in the name of Satheesan for project-related activities.

The Vigilance report also states that the Manappat Foundation failed to maintain proper records or documentation regarding the receipt of these foreign contributions. This, it said, amounts to a violation of Rule 19 of the FCRA regulations.

Further examination of the foundation’s bank account reportedly revealed discrepancies between the amounts credited and the supporting documents produced for these transactions. Based on these findings, the Vigilance has concluded that there are indications of financial irregularities, that calls for a detailed investigation by the CBI.