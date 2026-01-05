Vigilance seeks CBI probe against Satheesan; election stunt, says UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KALPETTA: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's previous investigation stated the case was not legally viable, said Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, while responding to a query about the Vigilance's recommendation to the CBI to probe into the alleged inflow foreign funds in the 'Punarjani' project.

“The case was investigated earlier and the vigilance had submitted a report stating it was not legally viable,” Satheesan told reporters in Wayanad on the sidelines of the KPCC’s two-day leadership summit ‘Lakshya’. “Whatever happens, we will face it politically, “ he said.

Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran alleged the case was being pursued with a clear electoral agenda and said the party would fight it using all available legal means.

AICC general secretary MP K C Venugopal termed the move an “election stunt,” accusing the government of misusing investigation agencies to target the opposition. C

WC member Ramesh Chennithala, too, said the report was “Pinarayi’s political stunt to survive the elections.” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty accused the CM of attempting to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold theft case by foisting false cases on Satheeshan.

However, a later vigilance communication addressed to the additional chief secretary (vigilance) and sent in response to a query from the speaker, said based on the preliminary enquiry and examination of records, no money connected with the Punarjani project was found credited to Satheesan’s bank account.

The communication also noted that the complaint did not allege that Satheesan acquired property after his foreign visit, and therefore no probe was conducted into the aspect that the speaker’s office had enquired.

The communication clarified that the Punarjani funds were handled entirely by the Manappat Foundation. It recorded that no offence under Sections 7 or 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was detected against him.Terming the entire move politically motivated, Satheesan said the vigilance recommendation was made a year ago and surfaced now because of the upcoming assembly election.