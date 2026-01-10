Devotees shocked as Sabarimala thantri’s arrest sparks concern

KOCHI: The arrest of Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, whom they see as ‘venerable’, on Friday shocked lakhs of Ayyappa devotees. A majority of them, however, believe he is innocent.

“Rajeevaru was not in good terms with the TDB post the latter’s attempt to facilitate the entry of activist Rehana Fatima into the temple. When he got information, the thantri had ordered to close the sanctum sanctorum. This annoyed the government and CPM,” said Santhosh, a devotee. “The thantri only has rights over temple rituals and practices. Gold plating was an administrative decision,” he said.

Raising doubts over the intentions of the SIT, Sabarimala Karma Samithi general convener S J R Kumar said the thantri’s arrest could be a strategy to avoid the arrest of former minister Kadakampally Surendran and ex-TDB member K P Sankaradas.

“I don’t think the thantri is involved in the conspiracy as he has no role in administration,” he said. “We have already said the probe has derailed. The SIT has been unable to unravel the theft’s financial trail. Attempts are being made to save some persons,” he said.

The Pandalam Royal Family, that holds traditional rights over Sabarimala, preferred silence. “We are busy with the Thiruvabharanam procession and Makaravilakku festival preparations.