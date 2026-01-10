Incriminating charges against thantri in report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The remand report contains incriminating charges against thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the entire episode. It said witness depositions are mutually corroborative, and sufficient enough to ensure there’s not a single missing link in establishing his role in the crime. Rajeevaru, the 13th accused, violated the customs and conspired with other accused, said the remand report. If the door frames were removed without his clearance, he should have told the TDB in writing. No such action was taken, it said.
“On 15.06.2019 when the temple opened for monthly pooja, thantri Rajeevaru was present. The door frames were not brought back. On 18.09.2019, Unnikrishnan Potti brought back the frames and installed them at the shrine. That time too the thantri was present. This shows he was clearly in the know,” said the report.
The report also pointed out why the thantri should not be given bail. Being a member of Thazhamon family, he could influence and destroy evidence. Also, he could try to persuade the employees to depose in his favour, it said.
Moreover, giving bail to the accused, who hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees by indulging in criminal misappropriation while serving as the thantri of the Sabarimala temple, could send a wrong message, the report said.