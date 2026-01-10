Incriminating charges against thantri in report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The remand report contains incriminating charges against thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the entire episode. It said witness depositions are mutually corroborative, and sufficient enough to ensure there’s not a single missing link in establishing his role in the crime. Rajeevaru, the 13th accused, violated the customs and conspired with other accused, said the remand report. If the door frames were removed without his clearance, he should have told the TDB in writing. No such action was taken, it said.

“On 15.06.2019 when the temple opened for monthly pooja, thantri Rajeevaru was present. The door frames were not brought back. On 18.09.2019, Unnikrishnan Potti brought back the frames and installed them at the shrine. That time too the thantri was present. This shows he was clearly in the know,” said the report.