Team found ‘irrefutable evidence’ against thantri

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru might have surprised many, but the HC-appointed SIT had arrived at the decision about 10 days ago. It was ‘irrefutable evidence’ suggesting the priest’s involvement, dug up during the protracted probe, that prompted the SIT to go after the ‘thantri’—the ultimate authority on religious matters of the hill shrine.
Unlike other accused directly connected with the shrine against whom the Devaswom Vigilance had reported adverse remarks, Rajeevaru escaped deleterious mentioning in the report. However, statements of former TDB president A Padmakumar to the SIT changed the game. Sources said Padmakumar told the cops that key accused Unnikrishnan Potti was roped in by the thantri as a helper for a junior priest. Potti put the thantri in touch with affluent businessmen from other states and took him to their places to conduct rituals. Padmakumar had earlier told media that a ‘god-like’ person was involved in the heist.
Sources said the SIT ascertained that the thantri had done financial deals with Potti and knew Ballari jeweller Govardhan and another accused. The SIT also felt he gave nod to move the gold-clad plates out of the shrine with a sinister intention. Rajeevaru had told cops earlier that he gave the ritualistic nod on TDB’s request, to conduct maintenance of the artefacts. However, the SIT was not convinced.
The thantri, sources said, in 2019 had given a note to the TDB saying the electroplated gold in several artefacts had worn off. This note was allegedly used by other accused as justification to go ahead with their plans to conduct re-plating at Smart Creations in Chennai. The SIT’s finding was that the note was part of the conspiracy to move the gold-plated sheets out of the shrine to facilitate gold theft.
Sections charged against Rajeevaru
IPC 403: Dishonest misappropriation or conversion of movable property for one’s own use
IPC 406: Punishment for criminal breach of trust involving entrusted property
IPC 409: Criminal breach of trust committed by a public servant, banker, agent or person in a position of trust
IPC 466: Forgery of court records, public registers, or official documents
IPC 467: Forgery of valuable security, wills, or documents creating legal rights
IPC 120B: Punishment for criminal conspiracy to commit an offence
IPC 34: Acts done by many in furtherance of a common intention
IPC 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988:
A public servant habitually accepting illegal gratification.
IPC 13(2) of PCA, 1988: Punishment for committing criminal misconduct under Section 13(1)