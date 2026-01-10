Team found ‘irrefutable evidence’ against thantri

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru might have surprised many, but the HC-appointed SIT had arrived at the decision about 10 days ago. It was ‘irrefutable evidence’ suggesting the priest’s involvement, dug up during the protracted probe, that prompted the SIT to go after the ‘thantri’—the ultimate authority on religious matters of the hill shrine.

Unlike other accused directly connected with the shrine against whom the Devaswom Vigilance had reported adverse remarks, Rajeevaru escaped deleterious mentioning in the report. However, statements of former TDB president A Padmakumar to the SIT changed the game. Sources said Padmakumar told the cops that key accused Unnikrishnan Potti was roped in by the thantri as a helper for a junior priest. Potti put the thantri in touch with affluent businessmen from other states and took him to their places to conduct rituals. Padmakumar had earlier told media that a ‘god-like’ person was involved in the heist.

Sources said the SIT ascertained that the thantri had done financial deals with Potti and knew Ballari jeweller Govardhan and another accused. The SIT also felt he gave nod to move the gold-clad plates out of the shrine with a sinister intention. Rajeevaru had told cops earlier that he gave the ritualistic nod on TDB’s request, to conduct maintenance of the artefacts. However, the SIT was not convinced.