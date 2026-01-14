Rahul Mamkootathil sent to three-day SIT custody in rape case

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested in a rape case, to three days’ police custody. The court directed the special investigation team (SIT) to produce him before it by January 15 evening. The SIT had sought seven days’ custody.

Meanwhile, the police faced difficulty escorting Mamkootathil from the court to the police vehicle as hundreds of protestors, including DYFI and Yuva Morcha, gathered outside, raising slogans and waving banners. Police personnel formed a protective cordon and used shields to cover Rahul, remaining fully prepared for any escalation. Though rotten eggs were hurled at him during the protest, none of them hit him. He was later taken to the AR camp under tight security.

Before the magistrate, the defence argued that the bail plea should be considered before taking up the custody application and contended that the arrest was illegal. However, the court rejected the plea and clarified that the bail application would be considered on January 16. Though Rahul’s counsel insisted that the bail plea be taken up first, the court dismissed the request.

The defence further claimed that the case was politically motivated. It was pointed out that Rahul’s arrest had been stayed in one case and that he had already been granted anticipatory bail in another. Ignoring these aspects, the police allegedly rushed to arrest him in a third case in violation of legal procedures, the defence argued.