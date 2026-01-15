Bose’s exit from Biennale marks end of an era

KOCHI: Artist Bose Krishnamachari’s exit from the Kochi-Muziris Biennale marks the end of an era, and also removes renowned artists – a major driver behind the contemporary art festival’s success – from its leadership roles.

“Founding trustees with artistic vision bring more than their creative side to the Biennale, they also bring the strengths of their networks. When they move on, they leave a void,” said Aditi Zacharias, director of Kerala Museum and an art enthusiast.

Suresh T R, founder of Prussian Blue Art Gallery, said, “Bose was a path breaker for the arts in Kerala. He had a pulse of the global contemporary art world and was able to tap into that to shape the Biennale and beyond,” he said. The Kochi Biennale Foundation said as much in its statement. “He [Bose] has been one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale,” it read.

“His exemplary work will definitely be missed,” Aditi said. “As will his presence,” said Suresh.

In a letter, Bose said, “I remain deeply grateful to the Board, Advisory Council members, colleagues, collaborators and the wider artist community for the trust, commitment and shared labour that made this journey possible. I am especially thankful to everyone, big and small, who contributed over the years since we initiated the Kochi Biennale Foundation in 2010.”