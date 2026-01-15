IUML presses talks with KC(M) as LDF steps up efforts to retain party

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will continue to lead discussions with the Kerala Congress(M) on behalf of the UDF, exploring every possible avenue to bring the party into the alliance before the assembly election declaration. Sources close to the IUML leadership said the talks have been complicated by aggressive bargaining from the LDF, which is attempting to retain KC (M) within its fold.

At the same time, the UDF has made it clear to the KC(M) leadership that it is interested in bringing the party as a whole into the alliance and is not inclined to encourage any split or accommodate any faction within the party. “Our position is that the entire party should come over. We are not interested in engineering a division merely for electoral convenience,” a source said.

An IUML senior leader told TNIE that IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty is firmly committed to bringing the KC(M) into the UDF, but parallel negotiations by the CPM have made the process politically arduous. “The IUML’s approach has been consistent-to consolidate all secular forces under the UDF umbrella. That is why Kunhalikutty Sahib is keen on KC(M) joining the front. It will not only strengthen the UDF electorally but also reinforce its secular credentials,” the leader said.

However, the IUML is wary of a partial realignment. “We do not want a faction of KC(M). We want the entire party. The LDF, meanwhile, is making multiple offers to individual leaders of KC(M) to prevent an exit. This could potentially trigger a split, which we do not want. We have conveyed this clearly to the party leadership,” the source added.