WhatsApp groups activated to mobilise pilgrims for ‘Kumbh Mela’ in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Given an estimated turnout of over 50,000 devotees a day, WhatsApp groups backed by Sangh Parivar organisations and festival organisers are being activated to coordinate participation in the Mahamagha Maholsavam 2026, popularly described as the ‘Kumbh Mela of South India’, slated to be held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Thirunavaya from January 18 to February 3.

While district-level groups are already operational, directives have now been issued to constitute panchayat-wise groups.

The organisers said panchayat-level groups will focus on disseminating information, coordinating travel, and promoting awareness of Hindu dharma among devotees.

“Pan-India groups will be formed to spread awareness about the event. Since the Juna Akhara—the largest monastic order in the country—is organising the Maholsavam, we expect large-scale participation from north Indian states as well. Special train services are being planned,” said Ravinath, general secretary of the Mahamagha Maholsavam organising committee.

Ravinath also accused the state government of attempting to derail the event by issuing a stop memo on construction.

“We are moving ahead with the arrangements despite the stop memo. The district collector had given us a verbal assurance to organise the event. For months, extensive work has been carried out along the Bharathapuzha. Neither the Thirunavaya panchayat nor district administration raised any objections. In fact, the collector permitted construction. With the festival date approaching, we are not prepared to step back,” he said.