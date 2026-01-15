WhatsApp groups activated to mobilise pilgrims for ‘Kumbh Mela’ in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Given an estimated turnout of over 50,000 devotees a day, WhatsApp groups backed by Sangh Parivar organisations and festival organisers are being activated to coordinate participation in the Mahamagha Maholsavam 2026, popularly described as the ‘Kumbh Mela of South India’, slated to be held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Thirunavaya from January 18 to February 3.
While district-level groups are already operational, directives have now been issued to constitute panchayat-wise groups.
The organisers said panchayat-level groups will focus on disseminating information, coordinating travel, and promoting awareness of Hindu dharma among devotees.
“Pan-India groups will be formed to spread awareness about the event. Since the Juna Akhara—the largest monastic order in the country—is organising the Maholsavam, we expect large-scale participation from north Indian states as well. Special train services are being planned,” said Ravinath, general secretary of the Mahamagha Maholsavam organising committee.
Ravinath also accused the state government of attempting to derail the event by issuing a stop memo on construction.
“We are moving ahead with the arrangements despite the stop memo. The district collector had given us a verbal assurance to organise the event. For months, extensive work has been carried out along the Bharathapuzha. Neither the Thirunavaya panchayat nor district administration raised any objections. In fact, the collector permitted construction. With the festival date approaching, we are not prepared to step back,” he said.
Sangh Parivar leaders launched a sharp attack on the state government over the stop memo.
BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged the order amounts to violation of religious freedom.
“Halting construction without warning, when only days are left for the Kumbh Mela, points to a clear conspiracy to sabotage the festival and demoralise devotees,” Kummanam said.
Hindu Aikya Vedi leader P K Sasikala, in an FB post, questioned selective enforcement of regulations.
“Those who organise the Kumbh Mela on the banks of the Ganga cannot be intimidated. What about the Maramon Convention on the banks of the Pampa? Stages are constructed there using stones. Is the law applicable only to the Kumbh Mela?” she wrote.