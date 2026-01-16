Call to bring back 12 Kerala students trapped in Iran amid unrest

KOTTAYAM: As nationwide unrest intensifies in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the escalating crisis has begun to impact Keralites, with reports indicating that 12 MBBS students from various parts of the state are currently trapped in Kerman, Iran.

With the escalating civil war set to affect flight services, the parents and guardians of these students, who are pursuing MBSS at Kerman University of Medical Science in Iran have sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to evacuate them safely. Most of these students are in their first and second years of study and are preparing for their annual examinations.

According to Tharish Rahman, guardian of Afnan Sherin Ashraf, who hails from Erattupetta in Kottayam, the students have been instructed to remain at their residences due to the escalating unrest and are unable to communicate with their parents.

“Frequent internet shutdowns and communication blackouts have hindered the students from maintaining regular contact with their families. Although the unrest has not directly affected their area, they are prohibited from leaving their residences due to security restrictions,” he said.

In a letter sent to MEA, Indian Embassy in Iran and others, parents pointed out that “the complete disruption of communication has caused extreme anxiety among parents and makes it impossible to assess the real-time safety and condition of the students.”

Tharish pointed out that the university authorities have already suspended all academic activities and instructed students to remain indoors. “The college authorities have informed students that they may return home if they wish, as their exams have been postponed to March.

Although the students are currently residing in their dormitory in Kerman, the situation on the ground is rapidly deteriorating. Students reported that either agitators or the government conducted trial use of ammunition near their residence,” they said.