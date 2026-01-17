Overenthusiasm spoiled chance to win over KC(M), say Congress leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overenthusiasm by a section in the party leadership spoiled the Kerala Congress (M)’s possible entry into the UDF, feel some Congress leaders.

According to them, the party’s public display of overenthusiasm following the defection of former CPM MLA Aisha Potti had in effect cautioned the CPM and in turn helped the latter to set its house in order.

“The celebrations surrounding Aisha Potti’s switch of allegiance to the Congress adversely affected ongoing efforts to bring the KC(M) back into the UDF,” said a senior Congress leader.

“Leaders and cyber warriors claimed that an important leader or a party from the LDF is about to switch over to the opposition bench under the influence of ‘UDF Vismayam’. However, they failed to understand that the course of action in effecting the switching over of a party from one front to another has to be carried out in a discrete way,” he said.

The media attention and public discourse about the possible defection of a party from the LDF had cautioned both the CPM and the chief minister. The CPM swiftly identified the said movements and discussions held between some leaders from both sides and took remedial action.

The KC (M) leadership, it is learnt, was unsettled by the manner in which the ‘defection’ was showcased, prompting a pause in informal engagements with the Congress. Some Congress leaders admitted that the episode may have sent the wrong political signals at a time when alliance building required restraint and consensus.