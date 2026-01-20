Kerala Governor avoided few portions of policy address in the House: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s customary policy address, marking the commencement of the 16th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, has courted controversy after the state government objected to omissions and alterations made to the speech, particularly those critical of the Union government.

After the Governor concluded reading the address and left the House, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly that Arlekar had not read the beginning of paragraph 12 and the ending of paragraph 15 of the cabinet-approved document.

One of the omitted portions stated: “Despite these social and institutional achievements, Kerala continues to face severe fiscal stress arising from a series of adverse Union Government actions that undermine the constitutional principles of fiscal federalism.” In the Governor’s version, this was modified with the prefix “My government feels” and the critical reference was replaced with the phrase “curtailment of advances”.