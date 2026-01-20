'My mic was switched off, I am insulted: Governor R N Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the State Assembly on Monday without delivering his customary address to the House in its maiden session of the year, alleging "inaccuracies" in the DMK government prepared text.

Soon after entering the House, Governor Ravi expressed displeasure, stating that the National Anthem was not given due respect. “I am disappointed. The National Anthem must be duly respected,” the Governor said.

The Speaker intervened, urging the Governor to restrict himself to reading the customary address prepared by the State government and to follow established rules and conventions of the House. Speaker Appavu also asserted that only elected MLAs are permitted to express opinions on the floor of the Assembly.

As the exchange continued, the Governor said it was unfortunate that his speech was interrupted and claimed that his microphone was switched off. I am insulted. I cannot read out Address which is full of inaccuracies," he remarked before walking out of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the Governor for "walking out in violation of tradition and ethos," and later piloted a resolution saying that the English version of the address was assumed to have been read.

"The governor walked out in violation of traditions and ethos. In the state government prepared address, there is no provision for the governor to include his views or say something else," Stalin said.

He accused Ravi of "deliberately" doing such things and said his action "amounts to insulting the House."

He reiterated the ruling DMK's stand that there was no need for a Governor although its past CMs- late CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi respected the position. He follows that.

(With inputs from PTI)