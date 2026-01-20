DMK govt's text had 'inaccuracies,' says Lok Bhavan on Guv address row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday declined to read out the DMK government-prepared address to the State Assembly, citing “inaccuracies” in the text, the Lok Bhavan stated. The Governor also alleged that his microphone had been repeatedly switched off.
Minutes after walking out of the 234-member House without delivering his speech, the Lok Bhavan issued a 13-point explanation outlining why the Governor refused to read the address.
The statement claimed that the speech contained “numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements” and ignored several pressing issues affecting the people.
Among the points highlighted by the Governor’s office were:
The Governor’s microphone was repeatedly switched off, preventing him from speaking.
Claims of attracting over Rs 12 lakh crore in investments were exaggerated; many MOUs remain unfulfilled, and Tamil Nadu has dropped from the fourth- to the sixth-largest recipient of foreign direct investment among states.
Women’s safety was ignored, despite a 55% rise in POCSO cases and over 33% increase in sexual assaults.
Rampant drug abuse, particularly among youth and school students, remains a serious concern.
Atrocities against Dalits, including sexual violence against Dalit women, are sharply increasing but were bypassed.
Tamil Nadu recorded around 20,000 suicides in one year, earning the label “Suicide Capital of India,” yet the government failed to address the issue.
Educational standards are in decline, with widespread mismanagement and more than 50% of faculty positions vacant.
Thousands of Village Panchayats remain defunct under special officers, denying citizens grassroots democratic rights.
Thousands of temples are directly administered by the state due to the absence of Boards of Trustees, despite High Court directions for their preservation.
The MSME sector faces enormous challenges; Tamil Nadu has only 4 million registered MSMEs compared to over 55 million nationally, forcing entrepreneurs to relocate.
Widespread dissatisfaction exists among lower-rung employees across sectors, with no solutions proposed.
The National Anthem was disrespected, disregarding a fundamental constitutional duty.
Following the Governor’s departure, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK MLAs in a walkout, raising slogans over the “deteriorating law and order situation.” BJP MLAs and three MLAs from the Anbumani faction of the PMK also staged a walkout.
The Speaker clarified that, apart from the government-prepared speech, no other remarks would go on record. The incident underscores longstanding tensions between the Governor’s office and the state government and highlights ongoing debates about the constitutional role of Governors in state affairs.