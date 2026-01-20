DMK govt's text had 'inaccuracies,' says Lok Bhavan on Guv address row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday declined to read out the DMK government-prepared address to the State Assembly, citing “inaccuracies” in the text, the Lok Bhavan stated. The Governor also alleged that his microphone had been repeatedly switched off.

Minutes after walking out of the 234-member House without delivering his speech, the Lok Bhavan issued a 13-point explanation outlining why the Governor refused to read the address.

The statement claimed that the speech contained “numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements” and ignored several pressing issues affecting the people.