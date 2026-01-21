Address issues by legal means, not public shaming: experts

However, if the person is innocent, he can initiate defamation proceedings for the public circulation of the video and may also invoke charges of abetment. But, such cases are difficult to prove and generally have a low conviction rate,” said Muhammed.

Meanwhile, C J John, a Kochi-based senior psychiatrist, said that indecent intrusions and acts of molestation by perverted individuals in crowded public spaces, during festivals, and in places where women gather have become a harsh reality and must be taken seriously.

“It is a type of sexual disorder, such as paraphilia—marked by intense sexual interests in atypical objects or non-consenting individuals—often seen in perverted minds. Such behaviour involves both psychological deviation and intrusion into another person’s private space, and both are crimes. In these cases, victims should not remain silent, but they should approach the law with evidence, rather than exposing the incident on social media and subjecting it to a trial by public that can tarnish the identity of the person involved,” he said.

He further added that in recent times, a counter-campaign projecting men as the ‘real victims’ has begun to surface, with instances of attempts to tarnish the identity of survivors or complainants. “Society, whether intentionally or unintentionally, is drifting towards blindly protecting the male while dismissing or silencing the reaction of the woman. There needs to be a balance, and such matters must be addressed strictly through legal means,” he said. He added that these types of crimes demand swift and stringent action, along with a clear code of conduct.